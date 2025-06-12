Waco names Robby Bergerson as next fire chief

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Longtime Waco firefighter Robby Bergerson has been selected as the city’s next fire chief. His appointment will be presented for City Council confirmation on June 17.

Reworded AP Style Article:

The City of Waco has selected Robin “Robby” Bergerson as its next fire chief, with the appointment set to go before the City Council for confirmation on June 17.

Bergerson has more than 32 years of fire service experience, including nearly 28 years with the Waco Fire Department. He has served in every operational and administrative rank, most recently as interim fire chief.

He holds multiple degrees and national fire leadership credentials, including Executive Fire Officer and Certified Fire Executive.

“It’s been a privilege to serve Waco for nearly 28 years,” Bergerson said. “As fire chief, I’m committed to protecting this community and supporting our firefighters.”

City Manager Bradley Ford praised Bergerson’s leadership and dedication, adding, “Robby has earned the trust of this department and community. He’s the right person to lead the Waco Fire Department into the future.”