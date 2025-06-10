Waco man federally indicted for shooting of Central Texas K9

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Waco man with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, related to the May shooting of a K9 officer.

Investigators say on May 28 officers with the Waco Police Department responded to a civil disturbance, where police say Darrin King ran from the scene. K9 Officer Andor followed in pursuit.

According to police, King fired several shots hitting K9 Andor in the neck and chest.

Investigators later learned the firearm used was allegedly equipped with a machinegun conversion device (MCD), also known as a “Glock switch”. The switch allows it to fire as a fully automatic weapon.

King faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.