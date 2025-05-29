Waco Police: K-9 shot during arrest

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco PD says a man shot a K9 officer while officers attempted to apprehend a suspect around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Andor was transported to a local animal medical emergency facility and is in stable condition.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Homan Avenue for a civil disturbance with a gun. The caller said that a man was at the location threatening to shoot her husband.

Police found the man at a residence in the nearby block of 2900 Homan.

Andor approached where the man was hiding, he shot Andor in the chest.

He's been identified 18-year-old Darrin King. He was arrested and charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interference with police service animals, and possession of a prohibited weapon, all felonies.