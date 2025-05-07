Waco Libraries kicks off mayor’s summer reading challenge

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco-McLennan County Library has opened registration for its annual Mayor’s Summer Reading Challenge, which kicks off June 1 and runs through July 31.

Registration began Thursday, May 1, and is available at all library branches and online at wacolibrary.org.

The challenge encourages readers of all ages to log their daily reading, earn prizes, and stay engaged throughout the summer.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is one of the best ways we can keep kids learning and families engaged during the summer months,” said Waco Mayor Jim Holmes. “It’s about more than just reading; it’s about building community.”

To celebrate the launch, each library branch is giving away custom tote bags to registered users while supplies last.

With age-appropriate goals and activities, the challenge offers something for everyone—from preschoolers to teens to adults—including themed programs and special events.

“Summer reading is one of the most powerful ways to keep young minds engaged and growing,” said Library Director Roberto Zapata. “It’s also a time when the whole community comes together to celebrate stories, imagination, and the joy of lifelong learning.”

Participants can track their reading online and enjoy free events all summer long.

How to Register:

• Step 1: Visit wacolibrary.org or visit any location to register.

• Step 2: Track your reading all summer long in the Beanstack Tracker app.

The more days you read, the more you win and collect prizes.