WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of K-9 Athena, a Waco narcotics detection dog who served faithfully alongside her handler since May 2022.

Athena had been undergoing treatment for lymphoma but experienced a rapid decline in health and was peacefully laid to rest earlier this week.

A trusted partner and valued member of the DPS team, Athena was known for her dedication in the field and her loyalty to her handler both on and off duty.