Waco ISD students prep citizens' taxes through free tax service

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Business students at Waco ISD have helped Central Texas taxpayers get more than $45 million back in refunds.



Business students at University High School spent two months going through different tax simulations prepping them for basic and advanced tax returns.

The students are certified through the IRS with the volunteer income tax assistance program (VITA).

The tax service is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until April 11. No appointment required — just show up, you're given a number, and you wait your turn.

“As soon as I got that first check, I was like, 'I’m always coming back',” Leslie Palomo said.

Leslie Palomo has been using the free tax service at University High School for the past six years.

“It’s amazing because before my mom was doing my taxes somewhere else, and they would charge you to do your taxes — you’re losing money when you want to to get your money!” Palomo said.

Jarah-Issa Jimenez-Cruz is part of the volunteer income tax assistance program.

The district has been offering the community and its students this opportunity for the past 20 years.

“We put that information into the computer, we transfer it and we type in their social, we type in their social we type in their W-2’s or 1099’s," Jimenez-Cruz said.

"If they go to college and type in their I90’s — all their tuition statements."

Accounting students spend two months going through different tax simulations training them for any scenario.

“Plus, they’re learning the soft skills, like how to interact with customers and active listening — all these things that you use for tons of different industries, and the ability to research and learning new things all the time,” Andrew Pierce said.

Jimenez-Cruz has aspirations of being an accountant, and by starting young, she believes this could propel her into her future.

“I think it’s a great way for me to like be able to learn more in this business, because I’m going to be talking to a lot of people in the future where I’m working," Jimenez-Cruz said.

"I think it’s a great way for me to know the people, because we’re also helping the community."

