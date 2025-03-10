Waco ISD Police Department earns prestigious statewide law enforcement accreditation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco ISD Police Department has been designated an “Accredited Law Enforcement Agency” by the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, a recognition given to only a small percentage of agencies across the state.

“The Waco ISD Police Department has always considered itself one of the best in the state,” Waco ISD Police Chief Craig Goodman said. “This process provided for an independent review of the department’s operations and should assure students, staff, and families that the WISD Police Department meets the highest standards in law enforcement in Texas.”

The voluntary accreditation process required the department to thoroughly assess its policies, procedures, facilities, and operations. Beginning in July 2024, the department worked to demonstrate compliance with the Texas Law Enforcement Best Business Practices. Following the internal review, trained police chiefs from across Texas conducted an external audit, with the results submitted to the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Accreditation Committee for final review.

On March 3, the Waco ISD Police Department received official notification of its accreditation, making it one of only 213 accredited law enforcement agencies out of more than 2,800 in Texas.

"I am incredibly proud of the Waco ISD Police Department for earning accreditation from the Texas Police Chiefs Association," Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer said.