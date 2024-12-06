Waco ISD parents, staff discuss rezoning attendance boundaries within district

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Due to the new larger Kendrick Elementary and expansion of South Waco Elementary, new attendance boundaries for Alta Vista Elementary students are required as the school is scheduled to close in June 2025.

School attendance zones are geographic areas that a district uses to assign children to schools. The lines on a map determine which students go to which school.

A committee of school staff and parents came together to voice what they liked about the current zoning and what they have concerns over.

Several groups liked the natural boundaries of the zones, but they also had questions on whether or not special programs would be offered in equal value on each campus.

“They do want equitable programs across the district, that could be gifted and talented, special education, bilingual, all of those things," Wendy Sledd said.

"We are committed to making sure that we have those programs available, and some students have very unique needs, and so there may be exceptions some of those considerations."

Waco ISD leaders remind parents this is a community driven effort and they welcome any and all feedback — the next committee meeting is January 16, 2025.

Waco ISD Elementary Plan 1

Waco ISD Waco ISD Middle School Plan 1 and 2

