Waco ISD offers free summer meals for kids through Aug. 6

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As summer vacation approaches, Waco ISD is preparing to launch its annual Summer Feeding Program, which will allow children to have access to nutritious meals while school is out.

Beginning Tuesday, May 27, the district will offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children ages birth to 18 at designated school cafeterias and community sites across the city.

Meals are available regardless of income or school enrollment status; no paperwork is required.

“Summer can be a time of uncertainty for some children who rely on school meals during the academic year,” Sarah Hodde, child nutrition specialist for Waco ISD, said. “The summer feeding program helps fill that gap by offering nutritious meals at no cost throughout the summer.”

The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and reimbursed based on the number of meals served.

“Parents and children can go to any location, even if they’re visiting from another city, state, or country,” Hodde said. “All they have to do is show up during the scheduled serving times.”

This year, Waco ISD will operate 11 breakfast and 22 lunch sites. The program runs through August 6, with closures on June 19 and July 4 for federal holidays. Mobile food trucks will also serve select neighborhoods.

In 2023, the district provided over 84,000 summer meals, including 25,828 breakfasts and 58,356 lunches.

A complete list of meal sites and schedules is available at wacoisd.org/summermeals, or by dialing 2-1-1.