Waco ISD names new principals for J.H. Hines and West Avenue Elementary Schools

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD has appointed two veteran educators to lead its elementary campuses for the 2025–2026 school year.

Dr. Ebony Cousins will serve as principal of J.H. Hines Elementary, while Dr. Troy Volkmann will take over as principal of West Avenue Elementary.

Both leaders bring more than two decades of experience and a strong commitment to academic excellence and student success. Their appointments reflect Waco ISD’s mission to provide rigorous academics, foster a supportive learning environment, and promote community partnerships.

Dr. Cousins most recently served as assistant principal at Castleman Creek Elementary in Midway ISD and previously worked as Waco ISD’s elementary math coordinator. Recognized by the Texas Legislature for her contributions to math and science education, Cousins is known for her dedication to instructional equity and her belief in the potential of every student.

Dr. Volkmann joins West Avenue Elementary from Cedar Ridge Elementary, where he has been assistant principal since 2022.

Over Volkmann's 20-year career, he has led school improvement initiatives and is known for his collaborative leadership style, working closely with staff and families to ensure student success.