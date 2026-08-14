Waco ISD earns 'D' rating from state for the 4th year in a row, but district points to signs of progress

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD earned a 'D' rating from the Texas Education Agency for the fourth consecutive year, but district leaders say curriculum updates, new math, reading, and science coaching positions for teachers, and school-level score gains show the district is moving in the right direction..



Waco ISD earned a 'D' rating from the Texas Education Agency for the fourth consecutive year.

11 schools, including University and Waco High, saw score increases, while eight schools, including Bells Hill and South Waco Elementary, saw decreases.

The district has implemented an updated curriculum, new instructional coaching positions, and professional learning communities to drive improvement.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer said a state takeover is being avoided in part due to the district's partnership with charter school Third Future, and that the district is "on the right trajectory."

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Waco ISD earns 'D' rating for 4th year, but leaders see progress

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Waco ISD earned a 'D' rating from the Texas Education Agency for the fourth year in a row, but district leaders say a closer look at the scores reveals meaningful progress.

"So we did continue with the D, but what I do want to note is that we had growth and improvement," Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer said.

11 schools — including University and Waco High — saw an increase in their scores. Eight schools — such as Bells Hill and South Waco Elementary — saw a decrease.

Accountability Ratings 2026

High school:

University High: B (80)

Waco High: C (70)

Middle School:

Cesar Chavez: F (58)

G.W Carver: F (57)

Tennyson: D (69)

Elementary School:

Bells Hill: D (61)

Brook Avenue:D (65)

Cedar Ridge: B (82)

Crestview: F (59)

Dean Highland: F (57)

Hillcrest: C (75)

J.H Hines: F (58)

Kendrick: D (64)

Lake Air: C (76)

Mountainview: F (54)

Parkdale: D (67)

Provident Heights: C (72)

South Waco: F (49)

West Avenue: F (48)

Accountability Ratings 2025

High school:

University High: C (74)

Waco High: D (61)

Middle School:

Cesar Chavez: F (52)

G.W Carver: F (57)

Tennyson: C 76)

Elementary School:

Bells Hill: C (74)

Brook Avenue: C (72)

Cedar Ridge: C (77)

Crestview: F (55)

Dean Highland: F (55)

Hillcrest: C (74)

J.H Hines: F (56)

Kendrick: D (69)

Lake Air: C (78)

Mountainview: D (62)

Parkdale: F (59)

Provident Heights: D (69)

South Waco: F (58)

West Avenue: C (70)

"Yeah, we did see a couple schools, um, I'll say regress or not get as high as we want it to. And so again, we have plans for those," Spicer said.

Spicer said the district has already implemented an updated curriculum, created new positions to coach teachers through math, reading and science, and incorporated professional learning communities — opportunities for teachers to brainstorm improvements together.

A state takeover is being avoided, Spicer said, because of the district's South Waco and Dean Highland partnership with charter school Third Future.

When asked whether four consecutive 'D' ratings could lead to a state takeover, Spicer said the district is in a stable position.

"Right now we're in a good spot. We're going the right direction. Um, commissioner knows what we're doing. TA knows what we're doing, and so we're making good moves," Spicer said.

89% of the student population is economically disadvantaged. Spicer acknowledged the district may have to work harder than others, but said Waco ISD has seen student success.

"We still have that letter grade, but we do have the growth that we say we're going to get. And so we're excited about where we are. We're not settling, we're not done, um, but we're on the right trajectory," Spicer said.

Nearby, Temple ISD earned a B rating, Killeen ISD earned a C rating, and Midway ISD earned an A rating.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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