Waco ISD Board President Stephanie Korteweg to resign May 23

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD Board President Stephanie Korteweg announced during the May 15 board meeting that she will resign from the school board, effective May 23.

Korteweg, who has represented Trustee District 2 since her election in 2015, was recognized for her impactful leadership and commitment to student success.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for the opportunity to have walked alongside passionate leaders, educators, and board members to make a difference for our students and their families,” Korteweg said. “Together we have accomplished much, and I am confident that the Board will continue the legacy of success.”

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer praised Korteweg’s tenure, calling her influence on the district “immeasurable.”

“She has guided the Board with grace and conviction during both challenging and celebratory times,” Spicer said. “Her advocacy has directly shaped better outcomes for students and staff across the district.”

In accordance with state law, the board must fill the upcoming vacancy within 180 days, either through appointment or a special election. If a special election is chosen, it will be held on Nov. 4, 2025. A decision on how to proceed will be made at an upcoming board meeting.

Trustee District 2 includes parts of central and south Waco.