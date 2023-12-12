Waco Humane Society encouraging to adopt, don’t shop for the holiday season

WACO, Texas — The Waco Humane Society is encouraging people wanting to bring a furry friend home this holiday season to consider some factors before making a life-long commitment.

“It’s really important to ask yourself, 'What kind of pet do you want?' — Do you want a dog that’s more of a couch potato, do you want to go out and run with your dog every morning? What kind of dog fits your lifestyle?'," said Services Veterinarian with the City of Waco Animal Shelter, Dr. Michael Vallon.

"You want to ask yourself do you have the time? Do you have the space? Are you ready to commit to actually have a pet for a long period of time and make sure you give them a good forever home?"

The Waco Humane Society wants to make sure it’s a good fit for both you and the pet. Make sure to consider all factors before going all in and adopting a pet for a lifetime.