Waco house fire linked to faulty AC unit cord

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 3317 Bagby Avenue, where heavy flames and smoke were visible from the front porch and side of the home around the area of a window-mounted air conditioning unit.

Nine units and 21 firefighters arrived on the scene and had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Dog missing after Bagby Ave house fire

The blaze displaced three residents—two men and one woman. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but a family dog is believed to have died in the fire.

An investigation determined the cause was accidental, stemming from an electrical failure in the air conditioner's power cord.