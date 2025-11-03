Waco homeowners will see water bill decrease starting in January amid rising utility costs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco homeowners will see their water bills decrease by $1 starting in January as the city reduces drainage fees to offset a new street fee increase..



Waco homeowners will see their water bills decrease by $1 starting in January when the drainage fee drops from $6.55 to $5.55.

The average Waco homeowner currently pays just over $136 on their utility bill.

The drainage fee reduction is meant to provide relief as the city implements a new $4 street fee.

Previous water and wastewater increases have been attributed to infrastructure projects like the Bullhide expansion and a new landfill.

"That sounds awesome, I'll take a dollar, or 12 dollars over the course of a year, that sounds great," Waco resident, Aimee King, said.

The reduction comes as the city implements a new $4 street fee.

According to the City of Waco, while inflation is considered during their budget process, the drainage fee reduction is mainly meant to provide relief because of the increased street fee.

For residents like Jose Pichardo, any decrease is welcome news.

"When we first moved in it was a steady bill, but throughout time it kept increasing," Pichardo said. "A dollar decrease will definitely help us a lot just because of how things are now with inflation and prices going up."

Pichardo said he appreciates the city's efforts to help residents.

"As long as they're trying to help us, I'm okay with it as well," Pichardo said.

In past city council meetings, city leaders stated that wastewater and water increases stem from projects like the Bullhide expansion and a new landfill.

