Local nonprofit delivers beds to thousands of children sleeping on floors in Waco area

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A powerful reminder that basic necessities aren't guaranteed for everyone. Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco has delivered more than 1,500 beds since 2022. Corporate partnerships and volunteer efforts like this make real impact in our communities.



More than 4,500 children in the greater Waco area are without beds and sleeping on floors

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco has delivered 644 beds this year and more than 1,500 beds since 2022

The nonprofit currently has 260 children on a waiting list to receive beds, with an average of 70 new applications each month

The organization plans "Operation Sugar Plum" on Christmas Eve morning to deliver 90 beds to children in the greater Waco area

You can watch the full story here:

This Waco nonprofit delivered the ultimate Christmas gift to kids sleeping on floors. See the heartwarming moment families received new beds.

More than 4,500 children in the greater Waco community are without beds, but one local organization is working to ensure no child has to sleep on the floor.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco has made it their mission to provide beds for children in need, and for one family, they delivered everything they wished for this Christmas.

Dvonni, Deandre and Danyel had been sharing space on a broken-down bunk bed before the nonprofit stepped in. The children had one simple Christmas wish this year.

"All they wanted for Christmas was for their room to be made over," Jasmine Smith, their mother, said.

But between bills and putting food on the table, a room makeover wasn't in the family's budget. The situation isn't unique in the Waco area, where thousands of kids need beds.

"I'm trying to sleep on the ground. I didn't like sleep on the ground at all, so I just basically stay up all night," one of the children said.

For the mother, Jasmine Smith, not being able to provide basic necessities like beds was particularly difficult.

"When you're not able to do stuff like that for your kids, that bothers you in a whole different way. And so for complete strangers to show up, not only did they come with beds and bed frames, but the comforter, pillow, all of that," Smith said.

The nonprofit operates out of Meadowbrook Baptist Church where volunteers cut, drill and prepare bed pieces. They then deliver and assemble the beds in children's bedrooms throughout the community.

"I'm very grateful and thankful that I got me a new bed for Christmas, and that's what I always want for Christmas," Deandre said.

Currently, more than 260 children remain on the waiting list to receive beds. This year, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco has delivered 644 beds, and since 2022, they've delivered more than 1,500 beds total.

The organization receives an average of 70 applications for beds each month. To ensure no child sleeps on the floor, the nonprofit is asking the community to join them Christmas Eve morning for "Operation Sugar Plum," where teams plan to deliver 90 beds to children in the greater Waco area.

If you would like to learn more about Operation Sugar plum and Sleep in Heavenly Peace, you can visit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!