Helados La Azteca expands to Bryan-College Station after 20 years in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — After two decades of serving authentic Mexican ice cream and paletas in Waco, Helados La Azteca is bringing its frozen treats to Bryan-College Station.

The family-owned business plans to open its new location within five months, expanding its reach to the Brazos Valley. Eduardo Garcia, owner of Helados La Azteca, currently operates two locations in Waco and one in Temple.

You can watch the full story here:

Helados La Azteca brings Mexican ice cream to Bryan-College Station

Monica Garcia, Eduardo's younger sister, will continue the family legacy by managing the Bryan-College Station location.

"We just love sharing our culture. We love sharing our product, our ice cream, our popsicles, and we're very happy to be there," Garcia said.

The expansion represents a significant milestone for the business, which has built a loyal following for its traditional Mexican frozen desserts over the past 20 years.

"It's kind of a legacy that we're following in my father's footsteps," Garcia said.

The new Bryan-College Station location will offer the same authentic paletas and Mexican ice cream that have made Helados La Azteca popular in Central Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!