Waco High auto shop students learn skills to prepare them for future work

WACO, Texas — February is Career and Technical Education month, also known as CTE month. Waco High is fueling its students' future with an auto shop class, preparing them to be job ready by the time they graduate.



The main goal of the class is to have students job ready by the time they graduate.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Waco High is setting students up for success with their career focused Auto shop class.

Senior, Nathaniel fields has taken three years of the school’s automotive class

“We were just working on that car and I can help identify the suspension system with that, what were looking at were camber castor and tow so we can make sure the alignment of the car isn’t going in whatever direction,” said Nathaniel Fields.

Teens are learning how to use tools, equipment and they’re even able to get certified in several mechanical categories opening up the door to endless job opportunities.

“A boat, a power sport a lawnmower, all of those things have pistons, rods bearings, if you learn how to work on that, where in the world can you go that that will not be applicable,” said Campos.

CTE Instructor Milton Campos runs a program in the auto shop allowing the public to bring in their vehicles free of charge, giving students that hands-on training experience.

“These are clients, they’re family, would you put your mother or father and send it on the road, so you have to work on the car to that level,” said Campos.

Campos tells me the main goal of the class is to have students job ready by the time they graduate.

After working on several cars, like many others who have taken the auto shop class, Fields knows he wants to spend his life under the hood. Then one day open his own mechanic’s shop.

“I’m gonna spend 6 years in the navy, and I’m gonna be an IT guy for submarines. Which this class really helped me learn all about that,” said Nathanial Fields.

Students are able to do oil changes, light repairs and tune ups. If you’re interested in helping these kids get that hands on experience and get your car maintenance, you can reach out to Mark Penney by email, mark.penney@wacoisd.org with the CTE class to get you scheduled in.