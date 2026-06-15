Waco family evacuates home after floodwaters rush inside during Sunday night storms

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco family evacuated their home Sunday after flooding. Now they face $30,000 in damages with only $5,000 covered by insurance.



The Floyd family was forced to evacuate their Bosque Boulevard home in Waco Sunday night after heavy rains sent floodwaters rushing inside, reaching mid-shin height indoors and knee height outside.

The family, first-time homeowners who have lived in the home for less than a year, walked three blocks through flooded streets in the dark to reach safety at a relative's home.

Upon returning Monday morning, the Floyds learned their insurance will not cover their flood damage because their home is not classified as a flood zone, leaving them largely unprotected.

A contractor estimated the family faces $30,000 in damages, with their current insurance covering only $5,000. The family is asking for prayers and assistance with replacing furniture.

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Waco family evacuates home after floodwaters rush inside

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heavy rains hit McLennan County hard Sunday night, forcing at least one Waco family to evacuate their home after floodwaters made their way inside.

The Floyd family, who live on Bosque Boulevard, had to leave their home Sunday night as rising water flooded the property. Lisa and Delbert Floyd said the water outside reached knee height, while inside the house it rose to mid-shin.

"It was coming up, it was even going underneath the wall and into this bathroom," Delbert Floyd said.

"The water came in from back here," Lisa Floyd said.

The family described how quickly the situation escalated.

"All this happened in less than 10 minutes, flooded," she said.

"It was like you open the door and it's just like the floodgates open," he said.

With no other option, Lisa Floyd and her children walked three blocks through the flooded streets in the dark to her sister's house.

"All the way up through Homan, it was all the way up mid shin, all the little ones had to be carried through," he said.

The flooding is especially devastating for the Floyds because this is their first home — one they have owned for less than a year. An evacuation plan for flooding was not something they had prepared for.

"My son passed away a few years ago, you know, that was the main thing I grabbed is that picture and a special bible after he passed away," Lisa said.

When the family returned Monday morning, they found significant water damage throughout the home. Making matters worse, they learned their insurance will not cover the water-damaged floors or their losses from the flood.

"It's not a flood area, but it's pretty much a spillway, so the flood insurance didn't automatically come with insurance because of that classification," she said.

I spoke with a contractor alongside Lisa Floyd, and he said the family is facing $30,000 worth of damages. Their current insurance is only covering $5,000.

The Floyd family is asking for prayers, fans, dehumidifier's and any help with new furniture. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. You can reach out to dominique.leh@kxxv.com to get in contact with the family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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