MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A McLennan County campaign worker discovered errors in the state's voter database, known as TEAM, prompting Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith to notify the Secretary of State, who has since corrected the issues.



The May election was not impacted because McLennan County uses its own voter database rather than TEAM, and the state's errors were not made until after the election.

The Secretary of State's office said it "appreciates the good work of the elections office" and will continue working with counties to address concerns.

Goldsmith said McLennan County has no plans to adopt the state's TEAM system, adding that the county's own database has been working reliably for 26 years.



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McLennan County: State database errors won't affect local votes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

McLennan County voting errors found in state database won't impact local elections McLennan County Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith said errors found in the state's voter database will not impact local elections, and the Secretary of State's office has already corrected the issues.

A local campaign worker first discovered the errors in the state's voter database, known as "TEAM."

"There were 22 additional precincts added to our 95," Campaign worker, Cheryl Foster said.

After the errors were found, Goldsmith notified the Secretary of State to have them corrected.

"Our database was correct. So what we did was we took our data and we sent it to the state to let them know, hey, your data's wrong, you need to correct it. And thankfully, they have made those changes and updates. So we're going to keep monitoring to make sure that the state is correct and, uh, you know, if there is an issue, we'll let them know," Goldsmith said.

The Secretary of State's office also responded to the situation.

"We appreciate the good work of the elections office and will continue to work with counties to address any concerns," the Secretary of State said.

The May election was not impacted for two reasons. First, McLennan County does not use TEAM — it uses its own voter database. Second, the state's errors were not made until after the election.

Goldsmith said those errors will not affect any future local races, and he does not foresee the issue recurring before November.

Among counties in Texas that do use TEAM, Goldsmith said he has heard some of them do face some challenges with it. For McLennan County voters, he said there is nothing to worry about.

When asked about broader concerns over election integrity, Goldsmith was direct.

"Absolutely, yeah, I, I can tell you it has not happened here. There's no evidence, evidence of it happening here, which is great. That's what we want. And if voters do have concerns, please come talk to me," Goldsmith said.

McLennan County does not plan to adopt the state's TEAM system in the near future. Goldsmith said the county's own database has been working for the past 26 years.

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