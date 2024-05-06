Waco emergency crews working on vehicle rescue in high water

WATER RESCUE - N. Hwy 6 frontage road / Lake Waco turnaround (Speegleville side). @WacoTXFire units and Technical Rescue Team (TRT) operating at a vehicle in high water. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) May 6, 2024

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Developing news here at home, Waco Fire crews are working a water rescue.

According to this post on the Waco Fire's social media page, the Technical Rescue Team are trying to get a vehicle out of high water.

This is all happening on North Highway 6 and the Lake Waco turnaround.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.