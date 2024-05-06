Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Waco emergency crews working on vehicle rescue in high water

Rescue
Posted at 7:41 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 09:17:31-04

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Developing news here at home, Waco Fire crews are working a water rescue.

According to this post on the Waco Fire's social media page, the Technical Rescue Team are trying to get a vehicle out of high water.

This is all happening on North Highway 6 and the Lake Waco turnaround.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019