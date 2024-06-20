Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau receives $500k budget increase following Solar Eclipse

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The eclipse is over, but the impact of the Solar Eclipse is still being felt in the community.

At a Waco City Council meeting, the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau was approved for an additional half a million dollar increase in their budget — the increase in funds, is due to eclipse spending.



According to a revenue report, the Convention Center and Visitors Bureau made a little over $408,000 the weekend of the Eclipse, but they spent more than $850,000.

The CVB originally estimated expenses to hit $331,000.

All the costs for the eclipse, like paying for concert performers, free shuttles, and city prep all went through the convention and visitors bureau account, leaving the CVB to ask for a $500,000 increase in their $8 million budget.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Did the city end up making as much money as they thought they would eclipse weekend? Pretty close,” said Director of Conventions and Tourism with the City of Waco, Dan Quandt.

“The amount of money that went through that account that we ended up being responsible for was a lot more than what we had budgeted,” Quandt said.

The CVB originally estimated expenses to hit $331,000, and when 25 News asked Quandt how it was possible to exceed the budget by $523,711 — he says the answer is simple.

“We didn’t want to pass the cost onto the visitors on this one,” Quandt said.

All the costs for the Eclipse, like paying for concert performers, free shuttles, and city prep, all went through the convention and visitors bureau account — leaving the CVB to ask for a $500,000 increase in their $8 million budget.

“We didn’t tap anybody else — we didn’t take anything away from streets or parks or anything like that,” Quandt said.

The additional funds have been approved and will come from their excess revenue account — when asking Quandt if the CVB spent more money than they made, he says no.

“We make investments in everything everyday in the convention center to make sure the people that are here are enjoying themselves,” Quandt said.

In April after the Eclipse, small business said sales were good, but it wasn’t much different than a normal weekend of sales.

