Waco Civic Theatre to host 'Winnie The Pooh' play

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The classic book and cartoon, Winnie the Pooh, is making its way to Waco.

The play will take the audience to the Hundred Acre Wood where children from first to fifth grade will reenact the adventures of Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh and all of their friends.

Organizers tell me these types of plays are important for kids to develop crucial coordination skills early on.

"The biggest thing is for them to learn that this is something they can do and that they should be proud of what they have accomplished, I mean, they put on this play in just five days so it's a big feat; they did so well," Addison Zendejas said.

The play will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.