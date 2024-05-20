Waco Animal Control reportedly took local woman's dogs without cause

WACO, Texas — One local woman tells 25 News that Waco Animal Control is allegedly taking animals from people in the community unjustly.

25 News Senior Reporter Lauren Adams spoke to the woman whose dogs were taken, and officials held the dogs from her until a judge intervened and let her have her dogs back.

Mary Pride says Waco Police and Animal Control came to her home and took her dogs off her couch.

“I pulled up — officers all lined up standing there," Pride said.

"I parked my car, get out and start screaming 'No, don’t do this to me'."

It all began when her dogs, Iva and Diva, got out of her fenced-in backyard, and Animal Control brought them to her home, but said they were neglected due to having a skin rash and not being spayed.

They then came back with a warrant, and took her dogs — damaging her home in the process.

Pride had to visit them through the fence at the animal shelter.

"I went through hell on earth worrying about babies sleeping at night," she said.

She went to court last Thursday and a judge ruled they were taken unnecessarily, and she got them back.

"The fact they take her dogs and don’t discuss or negotiate — it’s mind boggling," said Humane Society volunteer, Karen Ehgotz.

Ehgotz says it happens all the time.

"If you have a dog who scratches someone, they will take them and deem them dangerous," she said.

She tells 25 News last January through August, only five dogs were deemed dangerous — then those numbers jumped to 10 a month.

“They are taking people’s property," Ehgotz said.

Now, Pride keeps her dogs in kennels inside her home so they don’t get out, and she has a warning for other pet owners in Waco.

“They take animals from pet owners — if yours gets out, they take them not knowing there are loving homes that love their pets," she said.

25 News reached out to Waco Police to get a comment about the animal control taking animals unjustly.

25 News will provide updates and further details regarding this story if they become available.