Turnaround closure at S Valley Mills Drive set for April 28 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will close the turnaround at eastbound S Valley Mills Drive and the northbound I-35 frontage road beginning Monday, April 28, at 1 p.m.

Eastbound drivers will be rerouted through the traffic circle to make a turnaround during the closure, which is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

The closure is part of ongoing drainage improvements under the My35 Waco South construction project, which spans from S Loop 340 to 12th Street.

TxDOT urges drivers to follow posted signage, be alert for crews and equipment in the area, and plan alternate routes to avoid potential delays.