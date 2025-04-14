TSTC names veteran law enforcement leader as new statewide police chief

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas State Technical College has named Howard Sylve, a longtime Southeast Texas law enforcement official, its new statewide police chief.

Sylve, who joined TSTC earlier this spring, now oversees police operations at the college’s Harlingen, Sweetwater, and Waco campuses and works with private security personnel at TSTC’s other locations across the state.

“You have the opportunity in law enforcement to impact a young adult’s career,” Sylve said. “Our goal is not just to keep students, faculty, and staff safe, but to help students succeed and become productive members of society.”

Sylve said he was drawn to TSTC by the opportunity to lead at a multi-campus institution with an established department.

“The police department has a strong foundation,” he said. “I didn’t need to rebrand it. My role is to enhance it—to improve what we’re already doing and make it the top police department in Texas.”

Among Sylve’s priorities are increasing officer pay, pursuing accreditation through the Texas Police Chiefs Association, expanding specialized training, and hiring additional officers.

“The safety of our campuses—for students, employees, and visitors—is a top priority,” said Beth Wooten, provost of TSTC’s Waco campus. “Having a high-caliber police chief leading those efforts is a great comfort.”

Prior to joining TSTC, Sylve served as police chief for the Port Arthur Independent School District. His law enforcement career includes time with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Prairie View A&M University, and Wiley College in Marshall.