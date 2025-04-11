Traffic Alert: Races set for Cameron Park and Downtown Waco Saturday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Runners will fill Cameron Park and Waco’s downtown riverfront on Saturday as the city hosts three racing events throughout the day.

The action begins with the Toughest ‘N Texas Trail Runs, where participants will run distances from 5K to 50K across Cameron Park. Races will start in the early morning and continue into the late afternoon.

Midday brings the 0.5K for PreK, a playful and family-friendly event hosted by the Junior League of Waco. Held on the historic Waco Suspension Bridge, the short-distance race runs from morning until around noon and supports early childhood education initiatives.

As evening falls, the popular Light Up the Dark 5K will take over part of downtown. The nighttime race will result in the temporary closure of University Parks Drive between Washington Avenue and the Herring Street Bridge from 5 to 9 p.m. The Washington Avenue Bridge and Pecan Bottoms parking lot will remain open to traffic and attendees.

City officials advise residents and visitors to plan ahead, as the events are expected to bring additional traffic and activity to the area.