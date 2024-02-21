Toddler meth exposure arrests: Family says child went more than 30 hours before receiving help

WACO, Texas — After five days of searching, police have finally found and arrested Jayden Paige, the Lacy Lakeview mother whose son was paralyzed after allegedly ingesting meth.

Officials arrested a second woman for hindering apprehension.

25 News talked to a family member who says she's relieved by the arrests.

25 News told the family member, who doesn’t want to be identified, that Jayden Paige was arrested in Hewitt and she said:

“Oh! Oh! Oh! I’m so d*mn grateful — you’ve made my day. I think we’re all going to be happier when we deal with the criminal ramifications and then just deal with baby after this.”

The baby she’s talking about is Jayden’s 15 month-old son, who is now in the hospital fighting for his life.

“We didn’t realize how serious the situation was until the child went into the hospital," the family member said.

She says he went to the hospital after ingesting meth which caused him to have a stroke, where he then became paralyzed.

“The baby is on a respirator in Houston — in very critical condition on a respirator for the rest of his life, and paralyzed from the neck down," the family member said.

Paige’s boyfriend Justin Biddy has also been arrested and charged with injury to a child, a first degree felony.

The woman 25 News spoke with says Paige left the child with Biddy while Paige ran an errand, and when Paige came home, the toddler was paralyzed.

“The real tragedy is, he was denied medical care before any care was sought and those critical moments put him in condition he’s in," Jayden Paige's family member said.

That family member says she use to live on the same property as Jayden Paige, and unfortunately, is not surprised by this.



“We’re all heartbroken — we knew this would be a problem with Jayden trying to raise baby by herself, but no one knew the outcome would be so tragic," Jayden Paige's family member said.



Paige faces charges of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, and officials say there could be more charges to come.