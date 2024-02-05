Time to turn up Waco! All-women gym opens up in town

WACO, Texas — “I've always wanted to create that space for women in Waco, exclusively women in Waco and just leading up to us meeting up things just kind of connected and we just decided to make it happen this year,” TurnUp Waco Co-owner Vanessa Garcia said.

Self love and acceptance is something that gym owners Hope and Vanessa are both extremely passionate about.

After having her own frightening experiences at the gym, co-owner Vanessa Garcia knew exactly what she wanted to do.

“I was 16 years old and a woman came up to me and said 'hey this guy is filming you.' I was 16. And even after working out and being in sports for 10 years, it took me until last year to finally feel comfortable and safe in the gym,” Garcia said.

Vanessa and Hope opened TurnUp Waco this month with intentions of providing a safe space for women to workout.

“We want you to approach fitness from a place of self love and self acceptance and you’re coming here to move your body because it feels good and you feel good after, you’re getting stronger, you can run around and chase your kids. We want you to see all the benefits not related to changing your appearance,” Co-owner Hope Balfa said.

TurnUp Waco offers a variety of dance and gym classes where women get the chance to exercise in ways that make their workout experience the most enjoyable.

“Fitness. We do not try to use that word just because when people hear fitness they might think 'oh, well I need to lose weight or get thin.' We’re all about loving you and every part of you—spiritually, mentally, emotionally , physically, and actually showing that,” Garcia said.

TurnUp Waco offers more than just the opportunity to workout.

Members also have the option to sign up for professional life coaching.

For owners Hope and Vanessa, this gym is a way to give women in their community something that they’ve always deserved.

“Just knowing that this is a dream come true and it’s not just for me but like for women to finally have that space in Waco, it’s really exciting,” Garcia said.

TurnUp Waco is located at 2422 Columbus Avenue in Waco.