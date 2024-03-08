Thousands flock to "Spring at the Silos" Spring Event this weekend and next

WACO, Texas — The spring event at Magnolia is in full bloom.

"Spring at the Silos" is this Friday and Saturday, and next weekend.

25 News spent the day at the event and has this story.

Randal Stephens and his wife soak up the rooftop scenery at the silos spring event.

“It’s going great — It’s a beautiful day. We have a variety of food, everything is in bloom," Stephens said.

They chose the location to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

“We’ve known each other for 30 years — we reconnected, and it’s special to us knowing we’re celebrating 13 years," Stephens said.

Live music rang through the spring air on Friday as 35,000 white tulips greeted guests.

You can walk through a full garden in bloom and watch as artists bring spring artwork to life.

You can visit booths like the "Black Oak Pottery”, a Waco-based pottery shop that makes all the ceramics for Magnolia.

“It’s a beautiful thing — it is tangible. We get to create and people across the world hold pottery we made in our studio," Lauren Brazda said

You can also play whiffle ball in the same ballpark where Babe Ruth once played.

Hundreds of families are making their way to Magnolia for this two-weekend event .

Last year, the first weekend of Spring at the Silos brought in over 16,000 visitors.

The second weekend brought in 22,000.

It boosts hotel occupancies by 18 percent, with hotel occupancy hovering around 85 percent.

Randal and his bride made memories to last a lifetime, and they’re helping Waco’s economy.

“Tomorrow we’re going to take some time to see what Waco has to offer," Stephens said.

The event runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend and next.