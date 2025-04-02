This week’s 'Brazos Nights' in Waco rescheduled to April 25 due to weather threats

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Due to severe weather threats, this week’s Brazos Nights concert with Bowling For Soup and Two Tons of Steel is moving to Friday, April 25.

Brazos Nights says safety is top priority, so mark your calendars for the 25th to see the same show with the same lineup at Indian Spring Park in Downtown Waco.

According to 25 News Meteorologist Matt Hines, Friday may bring a better chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon through Saturday morning.

"The severe weather threat is there, but it's not clear on how everything will evolve."

Stick with 25 News for all of the important Central Texas weather and event updates.