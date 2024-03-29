'This place gives me hope': Local recovery home for women taking new applicants

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — In August, 25 News brought you a story about a local sober living home with a goal of helping women turn their lives around. That home, "Pearl Women’s House” was purchased by Baylor graduate Kayley George, who wanted to offer women a chance at recovery and a chance to gain independence in their lives.



According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 17 percent of women have used drugs in the past year.

Three bedrooms are available, and one of those rooms is open for a mother with a child. Women are expected to pay rent and remain abstinent from drugs and alcohol — it’s an effort to help prepare them for budgeting and living on their own.

The leases for Pearl Women’s house range from six to 12 months, but they can stay as long as they need as long as they follow the homes guideline.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“This place gives me hope — it’s helping me reintegrate back into society,” Charlie Ball said.

Ball moved into the Pearl Women’s House in February — she was previously incarcerated, and is now on her road to recovery.

“My stumbling blocks, they’re stepping stones now," Ball said.

"I want to move forward, and I want to lead by example, and I can't do that alone — this house has provided that for me."

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, 17 percent of women have used drugs in the past year, and only 20 percent of that number are women getting treatment.

This is why Kayley George created a space for women to go after she saw a huge need in our community.

“Any place they might be able to get into is probably not in the best neighborhoods," George said.

"Then you’re risking being in an environment that’s going to lead you back down a path you don’t want to go, and so for all those reasons, it’s just really hard to get into a healthy place to live."

George says that since October, they’ve been slowly moving women in.

“We have a couple more spaces for more,” she said.

Three bedrooms are available, and one of those rooms is open for a mother with a child.

Women are expected to pay rent and remain abstinent from drugs and alcohol — it’s an effort to help prepare them for budgeting and living on their own.

“We just know how hard it is to get a rental in Waco, much less coming from a background that puts you a place where your probably disadvantaged,” George said.

According to the National Institute of Health, "The relapse rate for substance abuse ranges from 40 to 60 percent."

Remy is now five years sober — she says she's living at the home because she doesn’t want to be another statistic.

“Coming up this month, April will be the first time in my entire adult life that I’ve ever paid rent on time, and that is amazing feeling — it's because of this house,” Remy said.

The leases for Pearl Women’s House range from six to 12 months, but they can stay as long as they need, as long as they follow the homes guideline.