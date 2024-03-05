'This is really needed here': Local coffee shop creates sense of community with art gallery

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — More than just coffee beans and caffeine — if you take a stroll through Thrst Coffee on Colcord Street, you’ll find a world of beauty and a sense of community.



The gallery’s name, ‘507 Gallery’ comes from a photo artist Joshua Collins took years ago. ‘507’ was the number on a door significant to Waco’s history involving segregation protests.

The Gallery will feature a different local artist every month, ranging from photography, and paintings.

One local artist believes the gallery offers a door of opportunity exposing the younger generation to creativity.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Joshua Collins is the curator behind the artwork showcased in a Waco coffee shop on Colcord Street.

“This is really needed here, like to have art that the everyday person can resonate with,” Joshua Collins said.

The gallery’s name, ‘507 Gallery’ comes from a photo Collins took years ago, ‘507’ was the number on a door significant to Waco’s history.

“There were protests outside of that building of segregation and discrimination. And as kind of a metaphor of that I wanted 507 to be a place where people come together,” Collins said.

A place where everyone is welcome, the art spot features a different local artist each month, giving them the opportunity to showcase and sell their art.

Brittany Wood grew up in Waco, and her images reflect taking “The Long Way Home”.

“It’s kind of a passive way to document the community and beauty around you,” Brittany Wood said.

Wood says when she was younger she didn’t have very many opportunities, and with a space like this, that could change for future generations.

“I just think it’s really important to kind of get the exposure and you know expose people to these things. Just to have an idea of what’s out there, and what can be done to the creative side of things,” Wood said.

Thrst Coffee shop owner, Andreas Zaloumis wants to be more than just a coffee shop, he’s wants to create a community.

“There’s just not a lot of opportunity for other type of art, other type of perspective sometimes. And having that space is just like an opportunity, to allow for that and within that allows for more understanding more acceptance and more community,” Andreas Zaloumis said.

To find a sense of community, you can visit Thrst Coffee on 1500 Colcord Ave Suite C, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Joshua Collins said the doors for 507 Gallery are always open — the Gallery is free to attend.