Things to do this weekend in Waco

Things to do in Waco this weekend

Spring Season at the Silos

Enjoy free activities at the Silos every weekend in March and April, along with live music.

Waco Brick Convention

Not just for kids, the Waco Brick Convention is for all Lego lovers.

The event is held at the Waco Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Helberg BBQ is back

The Helberg family, owners of a local BBQ restaurant in Waco, faced a devastating loss in 2023 when their business was destroyed by fire.

Now on March 8 the restaurant will reopen.

Now on March 8 the restaurant will reopen.