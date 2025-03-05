Helberg BBQ to open new restaurant after tragic fire

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Helberg family, owners of a local BBQ restaurant in Waco, faced a devastating loss in 2023 when their business was destroyed by fire. "Everything we had worked hard for literally was burning up in flames," said owner Yvette Helberg, recalling the heartbreaking moment.



Helberg Barbecue caught fire and was destroyed in November 2023

Family opened up drive-thru and walk-up locations previously

Helberg family to open new location on March 8



“Everything we had worked hard for literally was burning up in flames at that point, and I remember just falling on my knees, on the ground, on the side of the road, and just crying,” owner Yvette Helberg said.

It's been quite the journey for the Helberg family—owners of a local BBQ spot that went up in flames in 2023, leaving their family restaurant destroyed.

The Helbergs—Yvette and Phillip—started their Waco business in 2018—shortly after moving back to Texas.

“I mean, it was surreal. It rocked our life, flipped it upside down,” Helberg said. “Immediately after the fire, we were surrounded by community. Our church was there with us, praying with us,”

After closing for three weeks, the family moved its business to food trucks – serving the community with the same goal.

“We do it to serve people. We do it to show hospitality, which is 1 Peter 4:9,” Helberg said. “It goes beyond the food. It comes down to what we believe and who we believe in.”

The community support has helped them reach where they are today: opening a new location for the beloved BBQ joint.

“It has been hard, and it's been trying, and we've had many nights crying and stressing about what's going to happen,” Helberg said. “Everything kept pointing towards doing it again.”

But it's her family's faith that has kept them going.

“Remembering why we started this with 1 Peter 4:10 ‘As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another as good stewards of god's very grace.’ That reminded us why we're doing this,” Helberg said.

