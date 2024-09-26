'The Waco Bridge': New source for Waco news, information coming early 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco will soon have a new local news source with The Waco Bridge — an independent, nonprofit organization "dedicated to empowering Wacoans with high-quality local information," officials with The Waco Bridge said.

Waco residents can sign up for updates ahead of the newsroom’s launch in early 2025.

"The Waco Bridge’s mission is to connect Wacoans, foster civic engagement and bring solutions to pressing challenges," officials said.

"The vision for the Bridge is a result of research conducted by the American Journalism Project, funded by the Waco Foundation and through more than 100 listening sessions with the community, including faith leaders, business owners, educators, artists, activists and community members."

The Waco Bridge will be digital-first, delivering stories across multiple platforms, including a website, email newsletters, social media and in-person community events — the reporting will be rooted in community and additive to local news offered by area outlets.

The Waco Bridge is supported by a launch committee including former 25 News reporter Ann Harder, Andrea Kosar, Caelie Terrazas, Dan Ingham, Dillon Meek, Malcolm Duncan Jr., Mia Moody-Ramirez, Ph.D., Peaches Henry, Ph.D., and the Rev. Aaron Zimmerman.

"The Waco Bridge is the result of deep listening and collaboration across our community. Through countless conversations with residents, faith leaders, educators, and business owners, this newsroom has been shaped by the voices and concerns of Wacoans," said Malcolm Duncan Jr., Bridge, a launch committee member.

“I encourage everyone to stand with them in their mission to ensure that our government serves the people with honesty and transparency. Supporting The Waco Bridge is an investment in a more informed, engaged and accountable Waco."

The Waco Bridge will enhance the local news landscape in Waco and serve as a blueprint for The Texas Tribune’s support of local news and information across the state.