'The Heart of Texas' shines as Waco’s creative community celebrated at state capitol

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Creative Waco and the Waco Independent Film Festival (Waco Indie) are celebrating a significant milestone for the city's creative community. The Heart of Texas, a short film created in Waco, has been officially recognized by the Texas House of Representatives through a state resolution introduced by Rep. Pat Curry (District 56).

Presented at the Texas Capitol, the resolution honors the film’s critical acclaim, emotional storytelling, and strong Texas roots while recognizing Rep. Curry’s commitment to uplifting the arts in Central Texas.

The Heart of Texas follows the story of Janie May, an aspiring country singer, and Jesús, whose lives intersect in a crisis, sparking a narrative of connection, sacrifice, and the American dream. The film began as the winning script in Waco Indie’s inaugural screenwriting competition. It grew into a national success, with screenings at major festivals such as the Lone Star Film Festival, Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, Pasadena International Film Festival, and HollyShorts London. It has received several awards and was even considered for an Oscar nomination.

The Texas House resolution describes the film as “a complex moral drama portrayed with humanity and empathy” and praises it as a significant addition to Texas cinema.

“This resolution acknowledges what so many in Waco already know: the arts matter,” said Fiona Bond, CEO of Creative Waco. “They connect us, inspire us, and help us tell the stories that define our community. We’re grateful to Representative Curry for championing this powerful work and helping amplify Waco’s creative voice on the state stage.”