The American Dream: Waco ISD teacher shares his experience with DACA

MCLENANN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One Waco ISD teacher shares his experience using DACA, the federal program that helps immigrants with high education. He is also using what he's learned to help make a difference in his own classroom.



Cesar Adame graduated from Waco ISD in 2010 — he later attended Hill College as an international student because of his undocumented status, but in 2012, the Secretary of Homeland Security introduced DACA

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — it’s a federal program that allows children who were not born in the United States the opportunity to get a work visa and or go to college

The programs also extend their eligibility to stay in the states while they’re pursuing higher education

That motivation led Cesar Adame to where he’s at now, teaching AVID — a program preparing kids for college and future careers ,and helping kids who were once in his shoes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Before DACA, I just pictured myself just working 7 to 5 — just finding a job where I could,” said Waco High School Teacher, Cesar Adame.

Adame graduated from Waco ISD in 2010 — he later attended Hill College as an international student because of his undocumented status.

In 2012, the Secretary of Homeland Security introduced DACA.

“When that opportunity came up, my parents went and talked with a lawyer, and they lawyer said, 'This is what you need to apply', and we did all the paperwork, and we sent it in,” Adame said.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — it’s a federal program that allows children who were not born in the United States the opportunity to get a work visa and or go to college.

It also extends their eligibility to stay in the states while they’re pursuing higher education.

“I was able to get scholarships, so that just alone made me feel like I belong here, I was part of the culture," Adame said.

"Now I’m one of them, so it kind of motivated me to not stop and not settle."

That motivation led Adame to where he’s at now, teaching AVID, a program preparing kids for college and future careers — helping kids who were once in his shoes.

“I kind of relate to the kids, and just tell them, 'Hey I’ve been there — it’s okay. Keep fighting, keep pushing, keep your head up, things will get better, but you have to work'," Adame said.

Adame inspires his students to work towards the American Dream, and to share it with the next generation.

“I told the kids about the American Dream — Yes, there is an American Dream, but at the same time, it’s not given to you — you have to work for it right? You have to do what you need to do in order to achieve that dream,” Adame said.

Follow Dominique on social media!