Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosts 2005 Longhorns reunion with Young and Brown

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Texas Longhorns' 2005 National Championship and iconic Rose Bowl victory at its Lone Star Luncheon on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

Featured guests include Longhorn legends Coach Mack Brown and quarterback Vince Young.

Brown and Young, both TSHOF inductees, led Texas to a 13-0 season and a dramatic 41-38 win over USC on January 4, 2006—a game widely regarded as one of the greatest in college football history. The luncheon will offer fans a rare opportunity to hear firsthand reflections on that championship run.

Mack Brown, who coached Texas for 16 seasons, led the Longhorns to 158 wins and 18 straight bowl appearances. Vince Young finished his college career with a 30-2 record and became the first NCAA Division I player to pass for 3,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in the same season. Though he finished second in Heisman voting, Young's performance in the Rose Bowl helped secure his legacy.

“This luncheon is a unique opportunity to honor one of the most memorable teams in Texas football history,” said TSHOF Board Chairman Ed Love. “Coach Brown and Vince Young represent the best of Texas sports.”

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. Tables of eight are available for $700, with premium seating and signed memorabilia for $1,000. Presenting sponsorships are $2,500 and include recognition, photos, and seating with the speakers.

The Lone Star Luncheon series has previously featured icons such as Lee Trevino, Roger Clemens, Joe Greene, and Rudy Tomjanovich. For tickets or details, visit tshof.org/luncheon or call 254-756-1633.