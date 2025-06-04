Temple man sentenced to 2 life terms for role in violent RICO and Hobbs Act Conspiracy

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple man was sentenced to two consecutive life terms and two concurrent 20-year sentences in federal prison for crimes tied to a violent criminal enterprise, federal officials announced.

Demonta Daniels, also known as “Tado” or “Tato,” 26, was convicted of multiple offenses under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and the Hobbs Act. A jury found him guilty in February 2024 alongside co-defendants Atorius Marquis Williams, 28, and Trashawn Lamar Alexander, 30.

According to court documents and trial evidence, Daniels conspired with Williams and Alexander to commit four murders, several assaults, drug trafficking, extortion, and armed robberies. The indictment detailed four fatal shootings between September 2017 and January 2018—two in Temple, one in Belton, and another that spanned both cities.

The trio was also found guilty of brandishing firearms during violent crimes, including robberies aimed at stealing controlled substances and drug proceeds.

Daniels is the final of 10 defendants sentenced in the case. Williams and Alexander were previously sentenced to life in prison in September 2024. Other co-defendants received sentences ranging from 40 months to 144 months for related offenses, including racketeering, robbery, and drug distribution conspiracies.

The FBI led the investigation with support from the Temple and Belton police departments, Bell County Organized Crime Unit, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other local agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Blanton prosecuted the case.