TEA rates Waco ISD 'Superior' for 20th consecutive year in a row

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Many school districts started the school year off in a funding deficit due to the lack of funding increases since 2019.

However, Waco Independent School District officials have found a budgeting method that will benefit teacher-student ratios, tax collections, and operating expenditures.

This year, Waco ISD received top honors from the Texas Education Agency. Schools usually receive one of four ratings: superior, above standard, standard, and substandard.

Waco ISD will hold a public meeting on Thursday night to discuss the 2024 Annual Financial Management Report and announce that it received the Texas Education Agency’s highest rating of Superior.

“Sound financial management is critical to achieving our long-term goals,” Waco ISD Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Davis said.

The Texas Legislature created FIRST in 2001 to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources. All school districts and charters must report information and financial accountability ratings to parents and taxpayers.

“This continuous achievement reflects the exceptional work of the Waco ISD Business and Financial Services Department, board of trustees, and employees in making sure local taxpayer dollars, state funds, and federal dollars are not only judiciously spent but very well managed,” Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer said.

