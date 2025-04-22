'Small number' of Baylor students' immigration status terminated by federal government

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University confirms "a small number" of its international students have had their visas revoked and terminated as part of what it calls "an evolving situation" affecting colleges across the country.

"Having the opportunity to become a United States citizen, I kind of fell in love with that system, that program," said Hector Quiroga.

Hector Quiroga was an international student in the U.S. when he decided to make the move, applying for citizenship after immigrating from Colombia more than 20 years ago.

"If you don't have good grades, if you violate any of the terms of the university, or, you know, immigration, the status could be revoked. And so you really kind of have to put your head down on the books and just kind of be very good students, and really present your best foot forward," said Quiroga.

When asked about the Department of Homeland Security revoking international student visas across the country, Quiroga expressed concern.

"That was kind of heart-wrenching, just because I've been there, right? I understand as an international student, you kind of feel that this could happen at any moment," said Quiroga.

Baylor University sent a statement saying in part:

"Baylor is aware of a small number of students who have had their student immigration status terminated in the government database known as SEVIS – an evolving situation that is affecting colleges and universities across the country and is deeply concerning to our campus community."

While it's unclear exactly how many students have been affected, Baylor reports the terminations have been based on three primary reasons: protest and speech activity, prior arrests or convictions, and "a more general termination reason" which states "individual identified in criminal records check and/or has had their visa revoked."

The University also stated it has no authority to reverse these terminations.

"It is difficult because the institutions don't have much warning. They actually have to check the system and see whose visa has been updated or not. And so it's kind of like an overnight type of situation," said Quiroga.

Now working as an immigration attorney, Quiroga wants to use his education to help international students who may be facing uncertainty about their status.

"There's a lot of uncertainty, a lot of fear. There are probably a lot of international students who are considering not applying to a US university simply because they don't. They don't want to be caught up in this situation where they may not be able to finish an academic program," said Quiroga.

"Baylor University’s international students and scholars are an essential, vibrant and valued part of our campus community. The University, its International Student & Scholar Services (ISSS) team and Center for Global Engagement are fully committed to assisting and supporting these individuals who are currently experiencing intense scrutiny.



Baylor is aware of a small number of students who have had their student immigration status terminated in the government database known as SEVIS – an evolving situation that is affecting colleges and universities across the country and is deeply concerning to our campus community.



Baylor’s ISSS learned of these terminations during a routine records review, notified the students and referred them to legal assistance. The University has no authority to reverse these terminations, and neither universities nor students receive advanced notification of a change in status. Baylor cannot disclose the identity of the students involved as we are committed to protecting student privacy.



As the University monitors this situation closely, ISSS will continue to keep the entire international student and scholar community informed about any official information it receives. In addition, Baylor continues to support higher education organizations, such as the American Council on Education (ACE), that are advocating for academic communities on immigration issues, and we remain strongly committed to fostering a caring Christian community that includes and supports international students and scholars." Baylor University

McLennan Community College also provided 25 News with a statement.

"McLennan Community College has two international students whose SEVIS records have been terminated. We know this situation is unsettling, not just for the impacted individuals, but for our entire community. We are closely monitoring and providing guidance and resources to students. Our MCC family values all students, and we encourage students with questions or concerns to contact the International Student Office at 254.299.8396." McLennan Community College

