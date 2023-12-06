Watch Now
Small businesses raise money to help Helberg Barbecue after fire

Two companies creating an apparel line to help local restaurant staple
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:36:14-05

WACO, Texas — Two local small businesses have found a creative way to raise money for Helberg Barbecue after it was damaged by a fire.

Sendero Provisions and Hole in the Roof have created separate apparel lines where 100% of the proceeds go toward Helberg Barbecue.

Owners Phillip and Yvette Helberg will use this money raised to keep his employees on payroll, renovations and repairs and to keep up two food trucks.

You can shop these collections to help out Helberg Barbecue here:

