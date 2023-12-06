Small businesses raise money to help Helberg Barbecue after fire

WACO, Texas — Two local small businesses have found a creative way to raise money for Helberg Barbecue after it was damaged by a fire.

Sendero Provisions and Hole in the Roof have created separate apparel lines where 100% of the proceeds go toward Helberg Barbecue.

Owners Phillip and Yvette Helberg will use this money raised to keep his employees on payroll, renovations and repairs and to keep up two food trucks.

