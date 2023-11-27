Fire damages popular Central Texas BBQ restaurant

WACO, Texas — A fire damaged a popular BBQ restaurant in Central Texas.

The owners of Helberg Barbecue say a fire damaged its building located on Highway 6 in Woodway.

According to Waco fire officials, multiple crews from surrounding areas helped extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire or how much the building was damaged wasn’t immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

Helberg, a BBQ staple in Central Texas, has been recognized by Texas Monthly magazine.

25 News will provide more details as information becomes available.