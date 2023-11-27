Watch Now
News

Actions

Fire damages popular Central Texas BBQ restaurant

OnPaste.20231127-065855.png
25 News
OnPaste.20231127-065855.png
Posted at 6:57 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 08:10:05-05

WACO, Texas — A fire damaged a popular BBQ restaurant in Central Texas.

The owners of Helberg Barbecue say a fire damaged its building located on Highway 6 in Woodway.

According to Waco fire officials, multiple crews from surrounding areas helped extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire or how much the building was damaged wasn’t immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

Helberg, a BBQ staple in Central Texas, has been recognized by Texas Monthly magazine.

25 News will provide more details as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019