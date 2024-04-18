Signing for the Future: TSTC holds National Signing Day

WACO, Texas — TSTC recently held their National Signing Day, where students from all across the state came to campus to sign their letter of intent to come to campus this upcoming fall and take a career path for their respected trades.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It's a familiar scene, but with a different purpose.

"I mean, it was epic,” said TSTC signee Josh Uagarcia.

"It felt good, it's official,” said fellow signee Jadon New.

"It felt great, man — just ready to get in the school and get to it,” said signee Kameron Hornbuckle.

"It's pretty exciting — everybody gets to sign where they're going to go to,” said signee Yahr Mendoza.

High school seniors from across the state, signing their name on the dotted line and wearing the TSTC hat proudly.

"To pursue a degree in a skilled trade is just as important of a decision as it is to go sign a little of intent to play football somewhere," said TSTC Provost, Beth Wooten.

"They're making a choice that's going to benefit them for the rest of their lives because when they come to TSTC they're coming to learn a trade, a skill, that they'll have forever."

The college being part of NC3’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day, where students are being celebrated for taking this next step for their future.

"I know there's good job opportunities after school, most of the time it's a two-year degree, I'm ready to get to work,” said signee Jacob Boyd.

"Probably the same reason as him, good job security and great income,” Mendoza said.

"I like doing construction and it's a one-year semester college,” said signee Jadon New.

These signees have plenty of support for this huge milestone.

"We're just excited to be here — it seems like a great group here and I'm excited for him to get plugged in,” said Jadon’s mom, Shay Gutierrez.

Plugged in and ready for the next step.

"Whatever you do, go with it hard and I promise you're going to get it,” Hornbuckle said.