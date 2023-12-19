Shoppers beware: Waco police warn of shopping thieves

WACO, Texas — This time of year, shoppers are out making those last minute purchases.

25 News' Lauren Adams talked to Waco Police about what Central Texans need to know to stay safe.

Shoppers like Sarah Jackson always keep safety in mind when shopping at Christmas time.

“We keep the shopping basket close to the car, and get the kids in the car quickly," Jackson said.

She’s one of thousands of people hitting the stores right now.

Waco Police says thieves are also out and ready to strike.

“Pay attention to your surroundings. There are people out there who want to victimize you," Cierra Shipley said.

Make sure you lock your door and hide your packages.

Shipley says to move your car if you’re going back in to shop, and always keep your purse or bag close by.

Officials say remember to use cards instead of cash.

“Don’t carry a lot of cash on hand. Make sure to use credit or debit cause if that gets stolen you can shut it off easily," Shipley said.

If you see something suspicious, call police — if you notice something missing from car, call 9-1-1 to file a report.

“We’re all stressed and forgetful so make sure you lock cars at nighttime, too, because thieves will strike there too," Shipley said.

This is something Sarah Jackson will keep in mind since she’ll be shopping right up until the last minute.