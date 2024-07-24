Sheperd's Heart Food Pantry donations go mobile

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Sheperd's Heart Food Pantry in Waco has made its way all throughout local neighborhoods with their unique mobile food pantry, serving thousands of Central Texans since this mobile extension started 2020.

Three lines of cars lined up waiting for food distributed by volunteers this week.

Since Sheperd's Heart started in 2010, more than 563,000 families have been served and the number keeps growing every year — your donation to 25 News' Feed the Need campaign can help make a difference in the Central Texas community.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a unique way to provide food in the community.

“We’re running about 6,000 volunteer hours a month,” said Rober Gager, CEO of Sheperd’s Heart Food Pantry.

Sheperd’s Heart Food Pantry in Waco has brought their mission directly to our neighborhoods with their mobile food pantry.

“When COVID came along and we had our pantry on 36th and Bosquee, we couldn’t let people come in and shop anymore because of all the rules that they had in place," Gager said.

"We took our pantry outside, we lined everything out in pallets outside our pantry — we had a drive-thru."

Fast forward four years later, and that drive-thru has expanded

“We’re going to have three lines of traffic coming in and three lines of traffic all the way through that we put in the cars," Gager said.

:We bring 11 pallets of food, and we bring grocery carts so we can just line up, then we have volunteers and everything’s just go,go, go."

With multiple pantry stops a month at various locations, volunteers are working hard in Central Texas.

“It’s very rewarding! Whether it’s hot, cold — people come out to help, we just love serving,” said volunteer, Leslie Anderson.

— serving the community in need.

“Every little thing that we do makes a difference,” Gager said.