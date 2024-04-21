See how the Animal Hospital of Waco is helping pet owners with those pricey vet bills

WACO, Texas — “It’s quite expensive to take care of pets," donator Heaven Diaz said.

As a pet owner herself, Diaz knows what it takes to take care of fur babies. When she heard that the Animal Hospital of Waco was hosting their first fundraiser to support pet owners in need, she showed up and donated with one goal on her mind.

“Just so they don’t get sick themselves, we get sick, you know we get sick and we don’t want them to get sick either," Diaz said.

The Animal Hospital of Waco has been around for over 60 years.

Summer Pierce has witnessed a lot of clients walk through the door, needing help for their pets.

At times the bill can be as much as…

“$1,500 to $4,000 just depending on what’s going on," Pierce said.

And the list of a pets medical issues can be lengthy…

“Emergencies, you're hit by cars, even parvo cases which is a disease that dogs get, it can be really life-threatening, and sometimes those procedures end up being a lot more money than people just have in their pockets," Pierce said.

To help offset unexpected costs, the animal hospital is looking to raise $2,000.

Manager Slyvia Campos tells me in her line of experience, people of all walks of life come into the hospital needing help.

“Our elderly community, sometimes they need the companionship but they don’t have the resources to just vaccinate so that’s what we’re trying to raise funds for as well," Campos said.

Daiz said she’s spreading the love of giving to keep a pet alive.

“It’s hard to take care of them, they do the best that they can," Diaz said.