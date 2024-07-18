'Sad to hear it': Waco mental health clinic to close after 20 years

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “Shutting down for lack of funding — I have to say, I'm very saddened to hear it,” Maurice Dutton said.

Dutton understands the need for mental health services all too well. He made a career out of advocating for it, after his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

He was president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Waco for years, but the organization shut down due to lack of funding.

“I have seen changes that I didn't think would have occurred in my lifetime,” Dutton said.

“There have been a lot of improvements and changes, but one of the things that has not changed is that Texas is ranked bottom in funding and support.”

The same thing is happening to a mental health clinic in Waco.

The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network has been one of several medicaid-waiver providers serving our neighbors with mental and physical disabilities.

Now, Helping Others Take Initiative is shutting down after more than 20 years.

In a statement, Ron Kimbell, Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network's Chief Strategy Officer said:

"We have had to make the unfortunate decision as an agency to significantly reduce our provider services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, due to ongoing state funding shortages.”

An article posted online explained how they are trying to make this transition smooth for patients, as they help them find continued care.

It will still limit mental health options for our neighbors, and Dutton said the closure will only push the mental health crisis backward.

One of the employees there says they officially close on August 31.

A “for lease” sign has already been posted.

25 News did reach out for an interview with The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network — it was declined.

