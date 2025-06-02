Robert Griffin III named to 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III has been named to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Griffin is one of 79 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) under consideration for induction. The Hall of Fame currently includes just 0.02% of college football players and 247 coaches, making the recognition one of the sport’s highest honors.

“For more than 65 years, the NFF College Football Hall of Fame has stood as the sport’s ultimate archive, honoring those whose impact on the game still echoes today,” NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. “This year’s ballot carries forward that responsibility, spotlighting individuals who not only excelled on the field but also helped define what college football means to so many.”

Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2011, is among the most decorated players in Baylor history.

Ballots were distributed to NFF members, NFF-accredited schools, and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). Final selections will be made by the NFF Honors Court, with the official 2026 class announced in January and induction set for December 2026.